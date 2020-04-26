|
GARRETT - Cleophus "Cleo" Marie Talley, age 97, of Garrett, IN, died Friday, April 24, 2020, at Miller's Merry Manor,Garrett, IN.
Cleo was born November 20, 1922, in Garrett, IN, to Carl Arlington and Dora Ethel (Barrone) Smith. She married George Arthur Talley on August 10, 1941, in Garrett, IN, and he died December 17, 1989. Cleo was a homemaker and member of the Garrett Presbyterian Church, serving as the ruling elder and deacon. She was also a member of the Garrett Historical Society, treasurer of the Sunday school for over 50 years, Ashley #229 Order of the Eastern Star, Tri-Kappa, GHS Alumni, serving as president for 3 years, and president of the Garrett Hospital Auxiliary.
Cleo is survived by her son and daughter in-law: Steven and Sherrill Talley, Fremont, IN; daughters and sons in-law: Judy and Harold Werkheiser, Garrett, IN and Nancy and Jim Murphy, South Bend, IN; 9 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and 9 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband: George Arthur Talley, parents: Carl Arlington and Dora Ethel Smith; 2 brothers: Buford C. "Boots" Smith and Delmar Smith; 3 sisters: Phyllis Hixson, Dorothy Brandmo and Eunice Sherrick; and a grandson.
To maintain social distancing requirements, a drive-through viewing will be held from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Thomas Funeral Home, 1277 C.R. 56, Garrett, IN.
Visitors will be required to remain in their vehicles at all times.
A private family comittal service will take place in Christian Union Cemetery, Garrett, IN, with Rev. William Haworth officiating.
Memorials are to the Garrett Presbyterian Church
