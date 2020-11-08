SYRACUSE - Clifford William Chaffee, 74, of Syracuse, Indiana, died on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Cliff was born in Cleveland, Ohio in 1946.

Cliff was a retired member of the Air National Guard of Indiana, an avid boater and traveler, as well as an accomplished businessman.

Cliff was a co-founder of BRC Rubber & Plastics, Inc., founded in 1973, and still services the automotive and industrial markets today.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Helen Chaffee; uncle, Richard and aunt, Wilma Parker. Cliff is survived by his brother, Charles Chaffee and his wife, Karen. Cliff is also survived by four nephews and their spouses, Troy and Liz, Brad and Jen, Scott and Angie and Todd and Candice, all of Fort Wayne.

The family will be holding a private service and request any memorials be made to the SPCA, local food banks, or a charity of your choice.

