CORUNNA - Clifford J. Mooneyhan, 45, of Corunna, Indiana, died on Tuesday May 19, 2020, at Parkview DeKalb Hospital in Auburn, Indiana.
He was born on July 10, 1974, in Chicago, Illinois. His mother was Louise Thorne-Black and her companion Hubert Black.
Cliff worked in various positions for Hudson Industries in Hudson, Indiana.
He loved playing pool and was a member of APA. He was also an avid fan of the University of Michigan and loved White Castle. He was a family man, loved spending time outdoors and always made people laugh.
He is survived by two daughters, Selena Mooneyhan, of Garrett and Lilly Mooneyhan, of Auburn; his companion, Veronica Mosley, of Corunna; three sisters and a brother, Mona (Craig) Zahner, of Garrett, Gaile Ward, of Auburn, Leisha (Scott) Badman, of St. Joe and Valance Valance, of Fort Wayne.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Joanne Badman.
Visitation will be on Friday May 22, 2020, from 2-6 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, Indiana.
Memorials may be given in Clifford's memory to Feller and Clark Funeral Home, to help with expenses.
To leave a condolence visit www.fellerandclark.com.
Published in KPCNews on May 20, 2020