KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hite Funeral Home
403 S Main St
Kendallville, IN 46755
(260) 347-1653
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Hite Funeral Home
403 S Main St
Kendallville, IN 46755
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Hite Funeral Home
403 S Main St
Kendallville, IN 46755
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Clifford Walker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clifford Walker


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clifford Walker Obituary

WOLCOTTVILLE - Clifford Sylvester "Shorty" Walker, 90, of Wolcottville, Indiana, near Big Long Lake, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at his home.

Mr. Walker was born in Minnie, Kentucky, on Feb. 14, 1929, to Homer and Gertie (Stephens) Walker. They preceded him in death.

He honorably served his country in the United States Army from 1952-1960, during the Korean War.

He married Elizabeth Thornsbury on Jan. 17, 1956, in Prestonsburg, Kentucky. She preceded him in death on Oct. 18, 2009.

Shorty was a coal miner early on. He moved to Indiana, in 1960, from Floyd County, Kentucky, and was employed many years with Newnam Foundry and Dalton Foundry before retiring in 1991.

His survivors include daughters, Barbara and Roger Vinson, of Kendallville and Linda and Jim Loucks, of Ashley; five granddaughters, Jennifer Bolen, of Kendallville, Jaime Hayward, of Lake of the Woods, Jessica Flynn, of Waterloo, Amanda Vinson, of Ashley, and Laura Vinson, of Kendallville; and nine great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Elizabeth; grandson, David Vinson in 1988; sisters, Ella Walker and Anne Mills; and brothers, William Walker, Raymond Walker, and Harold Glen Walker.

Visitation will be held Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, from 2-6 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.

Funeral services will be held Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Hite Funeral Home. Pastor Craig Burkholder will officiate the funeral service.

Burial with military honors will take place at Brushy Chapel Cemetery, LaGrange County.

Memorial donations may be made to Honor Flight of Northeast Indiana.

Published in KPCNews on Dec. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clifford's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hite Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -