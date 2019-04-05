KPCNews Obituaries
Thomas Funeral Home - Garrett
1277 C.R. 56
Garrett, IN 46738
260-357-0444
CORUNNA - Clifford "Ray" Wells, age 72, of Corunna, died Wednesday, April 3, 2019, in Corunna.

Ray was born May 24, 1946, in Paoli, to Norman B. and Emma L. (Almand) Wells. He married Donna L. Phelps on March 5, 1993, in Martinsville. Ray retired from Allison Transmission in Indianapolis as a factory worker. Ray moved to Corunna in 2013. Ray was a member of the NRA and loved to hunt for mushrooms, deer and turkey.

Ray is survived by his wife, Donna L. Wells, Corunna; three sons, Steven Ray (Rachel Hile) Wells, Fort Wayne, Chad Allen (Katlin) Wells, Beech Grove, and Schuyler D. Wells, Corunna; stepson, Donny Meadows, Martinsville; sister, Jan Wells Edmiston, Paoli; 12 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

Ray was preceded in death by his parents, Norman B. and Emma L. Wells; brother, Norman Edgar "Bud" Wells; sisters, Mildred L. Lashbrook, Norma Jean Warren, Dorothy Jane Hutslar, Shirley Sue Mosson and Joyce M. Wells.

Memorial services will be held at McAdams Mortuary, Paoli, on Friday, June 14, 2019, at a time to be determined.

Burial will take place in Mount Gilead Cemetery, Paoli.

Memorials are to or the NRA.

You may send a condolences or sign the online register book by visiting thomasfuneralhome.org.

Local arrangements are entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home, 1277 C.R. 56, Garrett.

Published in KPCNews on Apr. 5, 2019
