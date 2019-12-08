KPCNews Obituaries
|
Young Family Funeral Home
100 Cemetery Rd
Wolcottville, IN 46795
(260) 854-2251
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Orange Cemetery
Rome City,, IN
View Map
1939 - 2019
Clyde Conley Obituary

ROME CITY - Clyde Conley, 80, of Rome City, died Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Parkview Noble Hospital in Kendallville.

He was born April 9, 1939, in Knott County, Ky., to Calvin "Coonie" and Ada (Collins) Conley.

On June 8, 1957, in Stroh, he married Alma Conley. She survives in Rome City.

Mr. Conley retired after a little more than 40 years at Newnam and Dalton foundries.

Clyde enjoyed archery, hunting, fishing, birdwatching and boxing. He was a fan of Indiana University basketball.

Also surviving are a daughter, Lora Farren of Kendallville; two sons, Douglas (Marilyn) Conley of Plano, Texas, and Jonathan (Kelly) Conley of Albion; four grandchildren, Andrea Farren, Thomas Farren, Christopher Conley and Kelsie Conley; four sisters, Geneva Clinger of South Milford, Zola Ramey of Helmer, Wanita Messer of Kendallville and Lorene Penick of Angola; and a brother, Vern Conley of Wolcottville.

He was preceded in death by two sisters, Audrey Downing and Illene Bolen; and three brothers, Hawlie Conley, Avery Conley and Donald Conley.

Graveside services will be Tuesday at 10 a.m. at Orange Cemetery, Rome City, with Dave Clinger officiating.

Calling is Monday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville Chapel, State Road 9 North, Wolcottville.

Preferred memorials are to s.

www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com

Published in KPCNews on Dec. 8, 2019
