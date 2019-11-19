|
BRADENTON, Fla. - Clyde J. Cox, 86, of Bradenton, Florida, and formerly of Auburn, Indiana, died on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at his home in Bradenton.
He was born on Dec. 8, 1932, in Archbold, Ohio, to Clyde S. and Mary (Roth) Cox. They preceded him in death.
He was a member of Colonial Baptist Church in Bradenton, Florida, and was a former member of Lakewood Park Baptist Church in Auburn, Indiana.
Clyde was a truck driver and drove for several trucking companies, retiring in 1996, from DTF.
Surviving are his wife, Helen Cox, of Bradenton, Florida; son, Jon Cox, of Auburn, Indiana; 16 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three sons, Jerry Cox, Jeff Cox, and Joseph Cox; daughter, Jan Brown; and two grandchildren.
Services will be at 2 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, Indiana, with the Rev. James Pettit officiating.
Burial will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.
Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, prior to the service at the funeral home.
