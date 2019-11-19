KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St
Auburn, IN 46706
(260) 572-1000
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St
Auburn, IN 46706
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Clyde Cox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clyde Cox


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clyde Cox Obituary

BRADENTON, Fla. - Clyde J. Cox, 86, of Bradenton, Florida, and formerly of Auburn, Indiana, died on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at his home in Bradenton.

He was born on Dec. 8, 1932, in Archbold, Ohio, to Clyde S. and Mary (Roth) Cox. They preceded him in death.

He was a member of Colonial Baptist Church in Bradenton, Florida, and was a former member of Lakewood Park Baptist Church in Auburn, Indiana.

Clyde was a truck driver and drove for several trucking companies, retiring in 1996, from DTF.

Surviving are his wife, Helen Cox, of Bradenton, Florida; son, Jon Cox, of Auburn, Indiana; 16 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three sons, Jerry Cox, Jeff Cox, and Joseph Cox; daughter, Jan Brown; and two grandchildren.

Services will be at 2 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, Indiana, with the Rev. James Pettit officiating.

Burial will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.

Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, prior to the service at the funeral home.

To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.

Published in KPCNews on Nov. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clyde's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -