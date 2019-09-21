|
Clyde Earl McEntarfer, 99, of Ashley, Indiana, died Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at Auburn Village Nursing Home in Auburn.
He was born Dec. 23, 1919, in Ashley, to Ora Ray and Goldie E. (Smith) McEntarfer.
On July 9, 1941, in Garrett, he married Eunice Ilene Smith. She preceded him in death on Oct. 28, 1985.
He then married Mary E. (Shidler) McEntarfer on Jan. 23, 1989 in Ashley. She preceded him in death on Dec. 27, 2011.
Mr. McEntarfer retired as a heavy equipment operator for Reith-Riley Contractor after 25 years.
He honorably served in the U.S. Army in World War II during the Battle of the Bulge. He received a Purple Heart and three Battle Stars for his time in the service.
He was a 75-year member of Angola American Legion Post 31 and a member of Angola VFW Post 7205.
Clyde is survived by two daughters, Pamela Myers, of Spencerville and Patricia (Dorsey) Brown, of Waterloo; three stepdaughters, Teresa Abel, Roberta Miller, and Virginia (Dave) Tester; two grandchildren, Julie Myers and Aaron Myers; several stepgrandchildren, including Amanda Brown and Kaysia (David Sr.) Daniels; two stepgreat-grandchildren, Aundrayen Pence, and David Daniels Jr.; and three sisters, Cora McCloskey, of Fort Wayne, Sylvia Fitch, of St Johns, Michigan, and Marjorie Glyshaw, of Bellaire, Michigan.
He was also preceded in death by a son-in-law, Richard Myers; two stepsons, Thomas and Robert; a stepgreat-grandson, Damon Daniels; four sisters, Wava Burkhalter, Betty Garcia, Catherine Werts, and Phyllis Berkhalter; five brothers, Henry McEntarfer, Russell McEntarfer, Lloyd McEntarfer, Robert McEntarfer, and George McEntarfer; a half-brother, Harold Straw; and a half-sister, Helen Johnson.
Funeral services will be Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at 6 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson/Ashley Chapel, 612 N. Main St., Hudson, with Chaplain Tim Jenkins of the Angola American Legion Post 31.
Burial will be at Fairfield Cemetery at a later date.
Honor guard services will be provided by the Angola American Legion Post 31 and active duty members of the U.S. Army.
Calling is Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, from 2-6 p.m., at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to Angola American Legion Post 31.
Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.