Clyde Osbun

AUBURN - Clyde E. Osbun, 75, passed away peacefully, on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at his home in Auburn, Indiana, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on Jan. 20, 1945, in Auburn, to Chester E. and Deloris M. (Grobis) Osbun. They have both preceded him in death.

Clyde married Judy A. Walters on May 16, 1964, in Auburn, and she survives.

He worked for Eaton Corporation in Auburn for 30 years, retiring in 2003.

Clyde loved to fish and was a former Bassmaster, enjoyed hunting turkey, was an avid Purdue Boilermaker fan, and there wasn't anything he couldn't fix. He loved family gatherings and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Surviving are three children and their spouses, Dawn Harvey, of Auburn, Denise and Steve Songer, of Auburn and Darian (Becki) Osbun, of Rutledge, Georgia; four grandchildren, Nicole (Lee) Rogers, Landen (Randi) Harvey, Sydnee (Bryant) Osbun and Lake Osbun; five great-grandchildren, Marissa Harvey, Hayden Dirck, Hudsen Dirck, Nathan Brock and Brielle Dirck; two siblings and their spouses, Patricia and Kenny Ellert, of Waterloo and Phil and Lisa Osbun, of Waterloo; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Dorothy (Howard) Olry, of Fort Wayne, David (Ruth Ann) Walters, of Auburn, Maxine Teller, of Flint, Ruth (Paul) Lyon, of Texas and Nila (Skip) Zellers, of Auburn; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Melvin and Mildred Walters; brothers-in-law, Bob (Janice) Walters, Kenneth (Phyllis) Walters and Donald (Wilma) Walters.

Services will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, with visitation from 10-11 a.m., prior to the service.

Burial will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.

Visitation also will be from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., on Friday, July 17, 2020.

The family encourages all that attend to wear masks and maintain social distancing.

Memorials may be directed to Heartland Hospice, 1215 Directors Row #210, Fort Wayne, IN 46808.

To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.



Published in KPCNews on Jul. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
