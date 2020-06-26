ANGOLA - Cody Landis Sawyer, 26, of Angola, Indiana, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020.

He was born on Sept. 21, 1993, in Indianapolis, Indiana, to Jamie Kunce and Teresa Sawyer.

Cody graduated from Angola High School and worked at Vestil Mfg. in Angola, Indiana.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his friends and family. Most of all he loved spending time with his two boys.

Surviving are his father, Jamie Kunce, of Angola, Indiana; mother, Teresa Sawyer, of Indianapolis, Indiana; two sons, Weston Sawyer, of Angola and Lakyn Adamsons, along with their mother, Kelsie Adamsons, of Angola, Indiana; grandmother, Sue West; and grandfather, Roy (Judy) Kunce. Also surviving are his four siblings, Dustin Moon, Ashley (Joel) Loftus, Cassandra Sawyer and Bethany Singleton, all of Indiana.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Sophia Sawyer; paternal grandmother, Paula Estep; maternal grandparents, George "Pap" and Esther West; and his uncle, Tom Sawyer.

There will be no services at this time.

Memorials may be made to the family, in care of Jamie Kunce.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.

Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home in Angola.