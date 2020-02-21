KPCNews Obituaries
|
Services
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St
Auburn, IN 46706
(260) 572-1000
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St
Auburn, IN 46706
View Map
Service
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
4:00 PM
Eagles service
Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St.
Auburn, IN
View Map
Service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St
Auburn, IN 46706
View Map

Colleen Davis


1940 - 2020
Colleen Davis Obituary

BUTLER - Colleen S. Davis, 79, of Butler, Indiana, died on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at DeKalb Parkview Hospital in Auburn, Indiana.

She was born on Aug. 15, 1940, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, to Dominick and Lena (Robb) Trepicone. They preceded her in death.

She married James Davis on Oct. 2, 1993, at Butler Church of Christ, and he survives in Butler.

Colleen worked at Electron in Hamilton, Magnavox in Auburn and Trin in Ashley, before retiring in 2004. She also was an EMT for 20 years with DeKalb EMS.

She was a member of Butler Church of Christ and was a member and officer of the former Butler Eagles Lodge #2733.

Also surviving are four children, Vicki (Cynthia Ryans) Myers, of Nutley, New Jersey, Shari (Michael) Trepicone-Fry, of Hamilton, Kathi (Gary) Hanna, of Hudson and Mark (Arien) Myers, of Ashley; three stepsons, David Allen (Beth) Davis, of Dowagiac, Michigan, John (Annette) Davis, of Decatur, Michigan, and Michael Paul Davis, of Denver, Colorado; 21 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; brother, Donald (Gail) Trepicone, of Northville, Michigan; brother-in-law, Roger (Darlene) Davis, of Niles, Michigan; and her cat, Tootsie.

Services will be at 11 a.m., Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, with Scott Lanning officiating.

Burial will take place at Butler Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at the funeral home. An Eagles service will take place at 4 p.m. Sunday, during visitation.

Memorials may be directed to Butler Church of Christ.

To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.

Published in KPCNews on Feb. 21, 2020
