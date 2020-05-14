KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hite Funeral Home
403 S Main St
Kendallville, IN 46755
(260) 347-1653
Graveside service
Friday, May 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Lake View Cemetery
Kendallville, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Colleen Fought
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Colleen Fought


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Colleen Fought Obituary

ALBION - Colleen Rose Fought, age 91, formerly of Albion, Indiana, died on Monday, May 11, 2020, at Golden Living Center in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Mrs. Fought was born in Helmer, Indiana, on March 17, 1929, to Harry and Hazel (Schuman) Lehman.

She married Delbert James Fought on Feb. 3, 1951, in Corunna, Indiana. Delbert preceded her in death in 1996.

Colleen was a devoted wife, mother and homemaker.

Survivors include her daughter, Sherry Jo Fought and her husband, Muhammad Boudaia, of Indianapolis; a granddaughter; and half-sister, Jo Brickley, of Indianapolis.

There will be a graveside service at 11 a.m., on Friday, May 15, 2020, at Lake View Cemetery, Kendallville.

Memorial donations in memory of Colleen may be made to the Alzheimer's Society.

Share a memory or send a condolence online at hitefuneralhome.com.

Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.

Published in KPCNews on May 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Colleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hite Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -