Yoder-Culp Funeral Home
1911 South Main Street
Goshen, IN 46526
(574) 533-3153
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
3:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Yoder-Culp Funeral Home
1911 South Main Street
Goshen, IN 46526
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Sugar Grove Church
58512 Old C.R. 17
Goshen, IN
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Sugar Grove Church
58512 Old C.R. 17
Goshen, IN
Burial
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
4:00 PM
Merriam Christian Chapel Cemetery
Albion, IN
Connie Clouse Obituary

GOSHEN - Connie Smith Clouse, 75, died Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Green House Village.

She was born April 28, 1943, in Allen County to Everett Devon and Sarah Ellen (Gilbert) Smith.

On Aug. 11, 1962, she married Tony S. Clouse in Albion.

He survives along with two daughters, Carla (Mark) Plavchak and Amy (Blake) Luebbehusen, both of Goshen; four grandchildren, Emily and J.T. Plavchak and Evan and Jacob Luebbehusen; and two brothers, Jim (Sharon) Smith and Gary (Ellie) Smith, both of Albion.

Connie graduated from Albion-Jefferson High School in 1961 and worked for many years at Farm Bureau Insurance and later as a typesetter at Syracuse Printing, retiring in 2005.

Connie was a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was an active member of Sugar Grove Church. She was supportive of her grandchildren and delighted in attending their many events throughout their school years. She was an avid walker and enjoyed watching classic movies and sharing them with family and friends.

Visitation will be Monday, April 29, 2019, from 3:30-7:30 p.m., at Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, 1911 S. Main St., Goshen, and an hour prior to the 12 noon funeral service on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at Sugar Grove Church, 58512 Old C.R. 17, Goshen.

Burial will follow at 4 p.m. in Merriam Christian Chapel Cemetery, Albion.

Memorials may be given to Jefferson Township Fire Department or Center for Hospice Care.

Online condolences may be shared at yoderculpfuneralhome.com.

Published in KPCNews on Apr. 27, 2019
