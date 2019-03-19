AUBURN – Connie C. Croy, 56, of Auburn, died Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.

Mrs. Croy was a homemaker and spent her working days watching over and loving on her grandchildren.

She was a member of the Auburn Baptist Church.

She was born Feb. 6, 1963, in Auburn to the late Herschel and Donzella (Smith) Conkle.

She married Kenneth R. Croy on July 3, 1997, in Auburn, and he survives.

Also surviving are a son and daughter-in-law, Harold and Kayla Conkle of Butler; daughter and son-in-law, Michaela and Adolfo Contreras of Waterloo; and 17 grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Marcus Croy; three brothers, Roger Hunter, Rick Hunter and Colin Conkle; and a sister, Tammy Conkle.

Services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, with Pastor Bill Weaver officiating. Burial will take place in Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorials may be directed to the Feller and Clark Funeral Home to help with expenses.

To send condolences, visit fellerandclark.com.