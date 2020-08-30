1/1
Connie Davis
AUBURN - Connie M Davis, 73 of Auburn died Friday August 28, 2020 at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.

She was born in Auburn February 12, 1947. Her father was Gilbert Betz and her mother was Betty (Strouse) Bry. Both have passed away.

Connie was a 1965 graduate of Auburn High School and worked as a CNA/QMA at Betz Nursing Home in Auburn.

She is survived by a daughter and son, Michelle Davenport and her husband Brian of Auburn and Christopher Davis also of Auburn; 6 grandchildren, Ashley Pepple, Alex Bosell, Courtney Davenport, Jericho Budd-Davis, Terrin Budd-Davis and Shaeleigh Budd-Davis; 5 great grandchildren, Zoe Pepple, Lillian Pepple, Ava Pepple, Willow Bosell and Charlie Bosell; her brother and sister in law, Larry and Cindy Betz of Port Charlotte, FL and a sister and brother in law, Judi and Mark Stevenson of Lula, Georgia.

Per Connie's wishes no services will be held. Memorials can be given in Connie's name to the Alzheimer's Association. Feller and Clark Funeral Home of Auburn is assisting the family with arrangements. To send condolences visit www, fellerandclark.com.



Published in KPCNews on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St
Auburn, IN 46706
(260) 572-1000
