LIGONIER - Connie Jo Harlan, age 74, of Cromwell, passed away following an extended illness at 2:42 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at Parkview Regional Hospital in Fort Wayne.

She was born March 16, 1945, the daughter of Carl and Alice (DePoy) Kissinger, in Kosciusko County. On Aug. 22, 1965, she married Joseph Don Harlan; he survives.

Other survivors include her son, Don (Amy) Harlan of Syracuse; and a grandson, Conner Byrd of Syracuse.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Carl Jr. "JC" Kissinger; and a sister, Debbie Whetstone.

She was a member of Indian Village United Methodist Church and loved collecting frogs and nutcracker memorabilia. Connie loved her family, and she loved being at home.

A funeral service will be held in Connie's honor at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 31, 2019, at Yeager Funeral Home, 1589 Lincolnway South, Ligonier, IN 46767. Pastor Rachel Bales-Case will officiate. Burial will follow at Sparta Cemetery at a later date.

Family and friends will be received from 1-4 p.m. prior to the funeral on Sunday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be directed to , 2817 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46825.

