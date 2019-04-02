Home

JACKSON, Michigan - Connie L. Mason, 74, of Jackson, Michigan, died Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at Faith Haven Senior Care Center in Jackson.

She was born Aug. 28, 1944, in Garrett to Dorsie and Violet (Snyder) Boyd.

Connie worked at Betz Nursing Home for over 16 years.

She married Carl Mason on Aug. 28, 1962, in Coldwater, Michigan, and he died Jan. 2, 2000.

Surviving is a daughter, Tammy Baisden of Jackson, Michigan.

A graveside Service will be 10 a.m. Monday, April 8, 2019, at Sedan Cemetery, Corunna.

Memorials can be given in Connie's name to . To send condolences, visit fellerandclark.com.

Published in KPCNews on Apr. 2, 2019
