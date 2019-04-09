SYRACUSE - Connie Joan Spitler, 76, of Syracuse, passed away Friday, April 5, 2019, at the Goshen Hospital.

She was born May 24, 1942, in Kendallville, to the late Dorllas Kline and Francis Conrad. She retired from Miller's Merry Manor of Syracuse after 16 years.

She was a very loving grandmother and mom and wife to her family.

She is survived by her husband, Jack Spitler of Syracuse; three children, Jeff (Michelle) Spitler of Syracuse, Kim Minnick of Churubusco, and Megan Spitler of Chicago; four grandchildren, Brandi (Travis) Kaufman, Kyle (Trisha) Spitler, Mallorie Minnick and Wesley Minnick; six great-grandchildren, Austin Spitler, Dante Kaufman, Hadley Spitler, Nixon Spitler, Nevaeh Gantt and Rhylee Minnick; one brother, Steve Conrad of Syracuse; one sister, Stacy (Jeff) Troxel of Wakarusa; three nephews, Michael (Katie) Conrad, Jeffery Conrad and Brayden (Emily) Troxel; and one niece, Ashley Troxel.

She was preceded by her beloved nephew Stephen Conrad II and sister-in-law Kim Conrad.

Visitation will be Tuesday, April 9, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. at the Eastlund Funeral Home, 7458 E. 1000 N, Syracuse. Services will be Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Tim Bushong officiating. Burial will follow at the Syracuse cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Kimberly and Stephen Conrad II Scholarship Fund, c/o Lake City Bank, 502 S. Huntington St., Syracuse, IN 46567, or to Autism Speaks.