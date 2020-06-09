Constance Carroll
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Constance's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

FREMONT - Constance B. "Connie" Carroll, age 80, of Lake George, Fremont, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at her home.

She was born on April 8, 1940, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to John and Henrietta (Carnes) Bender. They preceded her in death.

Connie graduated from Centerville High School, and was Valedictorian of the class of 1958. She attended Indiana University in Bloomington, and graduated Magna Cum Laude in 1962, in Food and Nutrition.

While attending Indiana University, she was a member of Phi Beta Kappa Sorority, a member of the Mortar Board, Union Board of Directors, and the BMOC. She served a Dietetic Internship in San Francisco for one year. She later attended the University of Wisconsin Graduate Program from 1963-1965.

Connie married William Patrick Carroll on Sept. 4, 1965, in Madison, Wisconsin. They lived in Milwaukee, and later moved to Kokomo, and later to Boston in 1973.

In 1981, they moved back to Lake George and Connie worked for Carnegie Public Library as a reference librarian from 1989 until 1998. She also served on the Jamestown Township Board for 12 years. She was a member of the Lake George Cottagers Association and Lake George Conservancy.

Connie was an avid reader, and enjoyed any book she could find. She loved Lake George, her family, and her pet Oreo.

Survivors include two daughters, Kathleen (Patrick) Hagan, of Snow Lake, Fremont, Indiana, and Colleen (Matthew) Cook, of Fishers, Indiana; three grandchildren, Marissa Carroll (Kory Tye), of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Sam Cook and Adam Cook of Fishers, Indiana; and a brother, Sam Bender, of Coldwater, Michigan.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William Patrick Carroll, on Sept. 15, 2010; and her parents.

Funeral services will be held at 5 p.m., on Friday, June 12, 2020, at Beams Funeral Home in Fremont, Indiana.

Pastor Tracey Zimmerman will officiate the service.

Calling hours will be held from 3-5 p.m., on Friday at Beams Funeral Home.

Entombment will be at a later time at Elm Grove Cemetery in Bluffton, Indiana.

Memorial donations in her memory may be directed to Fremont Public Library or Lake George Conservancy.

Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home in Fremont.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in KPCNews on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beams Funeral Home
200 W Toledo St Box 5
Fremont, IN 46737
2604952915
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved