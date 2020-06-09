FREMONT - Constance B. "Connie" Carroll, age 80, of Lake George, Fremont, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at her home.

She was born on April 8, 1940, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to John and Henrietta (Carnes) Bender. They preceded her in death.

Connie graduated from Centerville High School, and was Valedictorian of the class of 1958. She attended Indiana University in Bloomington, and graduated Magna Cum Laude in 1962, in Food and Nutrition.

While attending Indiana University, she was a member of Phi Beta Kappa Sorority, a member of the Mortar Board, Union Board of Directors, and the BMOC. She served a Dietetic Internship in San Francisco for one year. She later attended the University of Wisconsin Graduate Program from 1963-1965.

Connie married William Patrick Carroll on Sept. 4, 1965, in Madison, Wisconsin. They lived in Milwaukee, and later moved to Kokomo, and later to Boston in 1973.

In 1981, they moved back to Lake George and Connie worked for Carnegie Public Library as a reference librarian from 1989 until 1998. She also served on the Jamestown Township Board for 12 years. She was a member of the Lake George Cottagers Association and Lake George Conservancy.

Connie was an avid reader, and enjoyed any book she could find. She loved Lake George, her family, and her pet Oreo.

Survivors include two daughters, Kathleen (Patrick) Hagan, of Snow Lake, Fremont, Indiana, and Colleen (Matthew) Cook, of Fishers, Indiana; three grandchildren, Marissa Carroll (Kory Tye), of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Sam Cook and Adam Cook of Fishers, Indiana; and a brother, Sam Bender, of Coldwater, Michigan.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William Patrick Carroll, on Sept. 15, 2010; and her parents.

Funeral services will be held at 5 p.m., on Friday, June 12, 2020, at Beams Funeral Home in Fremont, Indiana.

Pastor Tracey Zimmerman will officiate the service.

Calling hours will be held from 3-5 p.m., on Friday at Beams Funeral Home.

Entombment will be at a later time at Elm Grove Cemetery in Bluffton, Indiana.

Memorial donations in her memory may be directed to Fremont Public Library or Lake George Conservancy.

Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home in Fremont.