Constance "Connie" May (Court) Frazier, age 77, of Fremont, Indiana, and formerly of Homer, Michigan, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family.
Connie was born on Sept. 23, 1941 in Battle Creek, Michigan to Marion (Kingman) and Charles Court both of Albion, Michigan.
During retirement she enjoyed spending time with family watching ID channel, going on drives, shopping for hours, singing and dancing to oldies and cuddling with her dog, JJ.
She is survived by her spouse of 43 years, Dennis Roberts of Fremont, Indiana, children, Cheryl (Jim) Brown of Homer, Michigan, Derrick (Mindy) Carter of Fremont, Indiana, Joseph (Kristi) Frazier of Pleasant Lake, Indiana, and Michelle (Bob) Hull of Fremont, Indiana, fifteen grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Nick and Dean, a step-daughter, Susanna and a great-grand-daughter, Makenah.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 2-6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at the Fremont Moose Lodge, 1665 East State Road 120, Fremont, Indiana 46737.
Burial will take place at a later time.