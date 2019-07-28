|
AUBURN - Cora Tuttle, 93, of Auburn passed away Friday, July 26, 2019 at her home at Smith Manor surrounded by her family.
She was born on Dec. 27, 1925 in Stroh to the late Paul and Dora May (Pierson) Rowlison.
She attended grade school at Brushy Prairie school in Lagrange County, Junior High in Fremont and High school in Steuben County at Metz school. She worked at several companies during her working career. Among them were Auburn Rubber Co, Mid-American Electronics and Foamex, all of Auburn. She started her retirement in 1985 and enjoyed wintering for many years in Arcadia, Florida. She was a member of the United Methodist church in Auburn and the Auburn Elks Lodge. She was a former member of the Auburn Moose Lodge, Auburn bowling league and the Chatter Bells Home Extension Club.
She treasured her family as the center of her life and social activities. She rarely ever missed any sporting event involving her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved the sports action and was a big fan and supporter. Her hobbies included making wooden crafts and gardening.
Cora married Willis Tuttle on Aug. 9, 1941 in Bryan, Ohio. The couple celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary in 2007. Willis preceded her in death on Jan. 15, 2008.
Surviving are two daughters and a son, Nancy (Ralph) Lint, Connie (Paul) Deignan and Duane (Herma) Tuttle all of Auburn: two sisters, Catherine Kaufman of Angola and Joan Huling of Mishawaka; two sister-in-laws Donnabelle Rowlison of Kendallville and Ruby Tuttle of Auburn; a brother-in-law, Floyd Stutzman of Ashley; eight grandchildren, Jodi (Ned) Donaldson of Auburn, Tracy (Jeff) Wilhelm of Waterloo, Tonia (Dave) Herman of Angola, Jeff (Heather) Lint of Crown Point, Michelle (Jon) David of South Salem, New York, Thad (Anna) Nixon of Auburn, Ryan (Kelly) Deignan of Indianapolis, Julie (Joey) Nack of Auburn, 20 great-grandchildren: Jama Casselman, Jenna Donaldson, Nick Kuhn, Steven and Megan Lint, Nolan and Kaden Nack, Alexis, Ella and Caleb Nixon, Madeline, Brett and Mark Herman, Justin Lomont, Peyton, Avery, Jesse and Jake David, Kendall Labrash, Chelsea McGill; nine great-great-grandchildren Lane and Mackenzie Casselman, Daxton Lomont, Hensley and Kamdyn Herman, Elliott and Weston McGill, Will and Ophelia LaBrash; and one great-great-great-grandchild, Brennox Casselman.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Willis; two brothers, Jay and Donald Rowlison; five sisters, Geraldine Leonhardt, Betty Arnold and Pauline, Donna Jean, Nancy Kay Rowlison.
Services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday July 31, 2019 at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St, Auburn, with Rev. Ralph Diehl officiating. Burial will follow the service at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn. Visitation will be Tuesday from 2-4 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Preferred donations can be made in Cora's name to Heartland Hospice or DeKalb County Community Foundation or Auburn First United Methodist Church. To send condolences, visit www.fellerclark.com.