PACIFIC, Missouri - Craig Bristle, 63, of Pacific, Missouri, died in a fishing boat tragedy Sunday, April 28, near Helena, Montana. Craig was born March 1, 1956, in Seattle, Washington, and was raised in Fremont, Indiana. He graduated from Fremont High School with the Class of 1978. He married Carol Norrick on June 9, 1979, in Eureka, Missouri. She survives in Pacific, Missouri. Our hearts are broken by his death. Craig was a loved and respected man to both his family and co-workers. He loved spending time with his two sons with their hobbies. If they were not hunting or fishing he was helping work on an automobile, working in the yard, just being there when one of the boys needed a Dad's touch with something whether it was a conversation or hands-on work building a swing set for his grandchild. They cooked together and shared recipes for venison. They were so important to his life and he cherished them. Craig got the joy of having grandchildren four years ago. That was something he was so proud of and it was so special to him. Another proud moment was when his youngest child graduated cum laude in December, the first in his family to graduate college. Craig had a lot of cherished co-workers in his field of work in the restaurant /travel center industry. He had a strong work ethic that was passed to his children. He is survived by wife, Carol; two sons, Cory (wife Amber) Bristle and Colin Bristle; and grandchildren Jack and Aubree. Craig was the son of Joyce (Ford) and Delmar Bristle (deceased) and the son-in-law of Clara Norrick. He was a brother to Rick Bristle, Cathy (Arlen) Estep, Debbie (Bill) Rostiser and Jerry Bristle and Floyd (Jan) Norrick. He will be deeply missed by all family and friends. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, May 10, at Schrader Funeral Home in Eureka, Missouri. A service will be held at 7 p.m. with David Lange officiating. Following Craig's request, cremation was chosen.