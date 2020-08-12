1/
Cristy Anderson
CHURUBUSCO - Cristy L. Anderson, 65, surrounded by loved ones, passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020.

She was born on Aug.15, 1954. By trade, she was a hairdresser and cook. By passion, she was an avid animal lover, a caregiver, and devoted mother and grandmother.

Cristy will be greatly missed as a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and beautiful friend.

Surviving family include her children, Holly (Randy) Frauenfelder and Andrew (Timbra) McGuire; Shelly Drummond (sister); and Heather Cole (niece); as well as many grandchildren.

She was preceded in passing by her father, Verl Anderson.

A gathering of family and friends will be from 1-4 p.m., on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at Fairview Church of God, Fair View Pavilion, 5511 Yoder Road, Yoder.

Memorials may be made to Black Pine Animal Sanctuary in Albion.

Condolences and memories of Cristy may be left online at www.elzey-patterson- rodakfuneralhome.com.



Published in KPCNews on Aug. 12, 2020.
or

