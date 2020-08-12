Cristy Anderson

CHURUBUSCO - Cristy L. Anderson, 65, surrounded by loved ones, passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020.

She was born on Aug.15, 1954. By trade, she was a hairdresser and cook. By passion, she was an avid animal lover, a caregiver, and devoted mother and grandmother.

Cristy will be greatly missed as a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and beautiful friend.

Surviving family include her children, Holly (Randy) Frauenfelder and Andrew (Timbra) McGuire; Shelly Drummond (sister); and Heather Cole (niece); as well as many grandchildren.

She was preceded in passing by her father, Verl Anderson.

A gathering of family and friends will be from 1-4 p.m., on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at Fairview Church of God, Fair View Pavilion, 5511 Yoder Road, Yoder.

Memorials may be made to Black Pine Animal Sanctuary in Albion.

