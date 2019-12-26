KPCNews Obituaries
Yeager Funeral Home - Ligonier
1589 Lincolnway South
Ligonier, IN 46767
260-894-4900
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Yeager Funeral Home - Ligonier
1589 Lincolnway South
Ligonier, IN 46767
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
6:00 PM
Yeager Funeral Home - Ligonier
1589 Lincolnway South
Ligonier, IN 46767
View Map
Curt Hasting


1961 - 2019
Curt Hasting Obituary

Curt Hasting

LIGONIER - Curt A. Hasting, 58, of Ligonier, Indiana, passed away at home on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019.

He was born on March 14, 1961, the son of Kenneth and Marilyn (Hildebrand) Hasting, in Rochelle, Illinois.

He married his wife Amy (Heintzelman) Hasting on March 4, 2000.

Survivors include his wife, Amy, of Ligonier; mother, Marilyn Gloor, of Ligonier; four children, Andrew R. Hasting, of Ligonier, Nathaniel (Melissa) Martin, of Millersburg, Beatrice M. Hasting, of Ligonier, and Rachael (Zack) Martin, of Wolf Lake; stepson, Christopher W. Leathers; three sisters, Carolyn Hasting, of Wawaka, Shari (Greg) Riverdahl, of Rockford, and Barbara (Randal) Wooten, of Wasilla, Arkansas; and 11 grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father Kenneth Hasting; stepfather, Jake Gloor; son, Curt Hasting Jr.; and father-in-law, Harvey Heintzelman.

Curt retired from Forest River after 10 years of service.

He enjoyed spending time with his friends and family, fishing, remodeling houses and was an avid fan of Nascar.

A funeral service will be held in Curt's honor at 6 p.m., on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at Yeager Funeral Home, 1589 Lincolnway South, Ligonier, IN 46767.

Pastor John Lutton will officiate.

Cremation will follow the service.

Family and friends will be received from noon to 6 p.m. at Yeager Funeral Home, prior to the service on Monday.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Curt's family.

Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.

Published in KPCNews on Dec. 26, 2019
