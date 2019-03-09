GARRETT - Cynthia J. DeWitt, age 66, of Garrett, passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Presence Sacred Heart Home in Avilla.

She was born June 15, 1952, in Garrett to Glen and Patricia (Rhodes) Nodine. She was a 1970 graduate of Garrett High School.

She married Forrest C. DeWitt on Aug. 26, 1972, in Auburn. He preceded her in death on Feb. 4, 2004.

Mrs. DeWitt worked for 19 years at Electric Motors in Garrett until 2011. Prior to that she worked as a teacher's aide at McKenney Harrison Elementary School in Auburn for several years. She really enjoyed serving as a Boy Scout, Girl Scout and Brownie leader for many years. She also enjoyed reading and knitting. Most of all she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandkids!

Survivors include: son, Dane DeWitt of Fort Wayne; daughter and son-in-law, Leandra and Harry McDonald of Auburn; daughter and son-in-law, Denissa and Kevin Geeting of Auburn; daughter and son-in-law, Anitra and Justin McClure of Auburn; 10 grandchildren, Cheyenne, Synndel, Allyssia, Dyllian, Thackery, Abbey, Sabin, Autumn, Torin and Sophia; three great-grandchildren, Brooklyn, Kazor and Sawyer; sister and brother-in-law, Ralana and Brad Pontius of Garrett; and brother, Jon Nodine of Butler.

Cynthia was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Mike Nodine.

Visitation will be Monday, March 11, 2019, from 3-7 p.m. at the Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 S. Center St., Auburn.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn with Tom Novy and Thad Ford officiating.

Memorials may be directed to the DeKalb County Humane Society, 5221 US 6, Butler, IN 46721.

Condolences may be sent to the family at fellerandclark.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.