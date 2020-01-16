|
BLOOMINGTON - Cynthia Rice Hogan, 91, of Bloomington, Indiana, passed away peacefully on Jan. 14, 2020.
Cynthia was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Dr. Wilkie and Georgiana Rice.
She spent her childhood in Fort Wayne, attending South Side High School.
She graduated from DePauw University with a Bachelor of Arts degree and University of Saint Francis with a Masters degree. She taught at Fort Wayne Community Schools before marriage.
Cynthia never knew a stranger and made friends across the globe. Cynthia traveled extensively to all corners of the globe. She especially loved spending vacations with family in Florida, and at Clear Lake, Indiana.
Cynthia Hogan was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband of 37 years, Thomas Hogan Jr., of St. Louis, Missouri; and two brothers, Samuel B. Rice and Edward B. Rice.
Cynthia was active in her community, having taught first and fourth grades at Franklin School before she married. She was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority, the Fort Wayne Junior League, Fort Wayne Mental Health Society, and Allen County Genealogical Society. She held various positions as officer. She was a Cub Scout den mother and a Brownie Scout leader.
Cynthia was a member of St. Paul Catholic Chapel at Clear Lake and St. Paul Catholic Center in Bloomington.
The last 12 years of her life were spent enjoying life at Meadowood Retirement Community, where she became a well-loved resident. Her family wishes to thank the wonderful staff for their support and care of Cynthia as well as the staff at Bell Trace Skilled Nursing for their support and care.
She is survived by her children, Thomas Hogan III (Sheila), of Fishers, Indiana, William Hogan, of Muncie, Indiana, and Cynthia Hogan Jr., (Sally Sare), of Bloomington, Indiana. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Kelli Laxson (Thomas), of Olympia, Washington, Melissa Hogan, Chris Hogan, and Katie Hogan, all of Fishers; as well as two great-grandchildren.
Burial will take place Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at Lindenwood Cemetery in Fort Wayne.
Two Celebrations of Life will be held, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, from 2-4 p.m., at Meadowood Retirement Community in Bloomington, Indiana, and Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at Indianapolis Yacht Club from 2-4 p.m., where friends and family will gather.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Cynthia's honor to My Sister's Closet, of Monroe County.