Cynthia Rasler
TOPEKA - Cynthia "Cindy" Kay Rasler, age 68, of Topeka, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at 4:48 p.m., at Parkview Regional Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

She was born on May 2, 1952, the daughter of Robert and Edith (Keister) Vance, at Lucky Hospital in Wolf Lake, Indiana.

On March 17, 1973, she married Brian Rasler.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 47 years, Brian Rasler, of Topeka, Indiana; a son, Brandon (Amy) Rasler, of Elkhart, Indiana; four grandchildren, Alexander, Andrew, Audrey and Zachary, all of Elkhart, Indiana; along with two siblings, Karen (Lester) Hamell, of Cromwell, Indiana, and Susan Vance of Ligonier, Indiana.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and a sister, Barbara Lengacher.

Cindy graduated from West Noble High School in 1970, and Ravenscroft Beauty College in Fort Wayne in 1971. She owned and operated her own salon, Cindy's Hair Designs for many years, prior to that she worked at Razor's Edge for more than 20 years. Most recently she was working at Stylistics and was a stylist in Ligonier for a total of 48 years.

Cindy enjoyed bowling, painting with watercolors, fishing, boats rides, flying in her ultralight aircraft, taking long walks, cycling, playing cards, drives through the countryside while observing the wildlife, dancing with the Inclognitoe group and traveling. She loved cheering her grandchildren on at sporting events and music and dance reviews.

Cindy also attended Ligonier United Methodist Church.

A funeral service will be held in Cindy's honor at 2 p.m., on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at The Crosswalk at Ligonier United Methodist Church, 466 Townline Road, Ligonier, IN 46767.

Pastor Jean Ness will officiate.

Burial will follow at Oak Park Cemetery in Ligonier, Indiana.

Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., prior to the service at The Crosswalk.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Ligonier Rotary Club or Ligonier Lions Club.

Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.



Published in KPCNews on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Yeager Funeral Home - Ligonier
1589 Lincolnway South
Ligonier, IN 46767
260-894-4900
