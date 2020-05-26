|
KENDALLVILLE - Cynthia Ann Rowlison, 79, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at Lutheran Life Villages in Kendallville, with her family at her side.
She was born April 17, 1941, in Emmalena, Kentucky, to Ottis and Frieda (Fuller) Sizemore.
On Oct. 30, 1957, in Stroh, Indiana, she married Kenneth E. Rowlison. He survives in Kendallville.
At the age of 11, Cynthia moved with her family to Stroh from Hindman, Kentucky.
She and her husband moved to Kendallville in 1960. They enjoyed winters in Bradenton, Florida, for 10 years.
Mrs. Rowlison had worked at Essex Wire, Sacred Heart Home, and Kraft Foods. She was a seamstress for many years, specializing in weddings.
She was a member of First Christian Church in Kendallville.
Cynthia enjoyed sewing, crocheting, and Swedish weaving.
Also surviving are a son, Timothy Rowlison, of Kendallville; a daughter, Karla (Sheamus) Clarke, of Kendallville; two grandchildren, Taylor (AJ) Herron, of Churubusco and Tanner (Harrison Fischer) Clarke, of Avilla; two great-grandchildren, Colt and Emery; a brother, Moris Sizemore, of Hudson; and a sister, Lola Collins, of Wolcottville.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Bill Sizemore.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 29, 2020, at 1 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, with Pastor Bob Farmer, Pastor Mike DiSanto, and Pastor Willie Collins officiating.
Burial will be at Lake View Cemetery in Kendallville.
Calling is on Friday, May 29, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials may be made to First Christian Church in Kendallville.
View a video tribute after Friday or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.