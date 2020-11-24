HOWE - Cynthia A. "Cindy" Walter, 62, of Howe, Indiana, died on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at her residence, after a long battle with cancer.

She was born on Dec. 29, 1957, in Sturgis, Michigan, to Chris J. and Anna S. (Schrock) Miller.

On June 20, 1976, in Emma, Indiana, she married Rand K. Walter. They were married for the next 44 years. Rand survives Cindy in Howe.

Cindy was a graduate of International Business College. She used that experience to work as the secretary/treasurer for Lima-Brighton Elementary. She started that career in 1992, and continued working for Lakeland Primary after the closing of the elementary school.

She was a member of Mt. Zion Lutheran Church in LaGrange, where she had been a member of the altar guild for many years.

She was a member of Tri-Kappa Sorority and a member of NITE-Owls home extension club. She also participated in many Relay For Life celebrations over the years.

Along with her husband Rand, she is survived by a daughter, Chrisanne N. Terry, of Munster, Indiana; a son, Brandon S. (Sarah) Walter, of Atlanta, Georgia; five grandchildren, Tenley Terry, Luke Terry, Thomas Walter, William Walter and James Walter; seven sisters, Mary Ellen (Harry) Yoder, of Middlebury, Indiana, Irma I. (Don) Zook, of Burr Oak, Michigan, Alta F. (Amos) Miller, of LaGrange, Katie E. (Lester) Shrock, of Shipshewana, Wilma L. Grossman, of LaGrange, LaVera M. (Rodney) Troyer, of White Pigeon, Michigan, and Sharon K. (Glenn) Troyer, of Elida, Ohio; three brothers, Wilbur L. Miller, of Goshen, Indiana, Al V. (Marge) Miller, of Middlebury, Indiana, and Gordon V. (Wanda) Miller, of Goshen, Indiana.

Preceding Cindy in death were her parents; a brother, Samuel E. Miller; a sister-in-law, Liz Miller; and a brother-in-law, Buryl Grossman.

Funeral services will be private family services.

The Rev. Forrest VanGundy will officiate the services.

Burial will take place at Greenwood Cemetery in LaGrange, Indiana.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 West Michigan St., LaGrange, from 2-5 p.m.

In accordance with a statement by the LaGrange County Health Department, masks and social distancing are required at all times while at the visitation.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests giving memorials in Cindy's memory to Mt. Zion Lutheran Church or Miles for Myeloma, C/O IU Simon Comprehensive Cancer Center, P.O. Box 7072, Indianapolis, IN 46207-7072. Please make checks payable to IU Foundation/ IU Simon Cancer Center.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.