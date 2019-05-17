KPCNews Obituaries
D. Pauline Cassady

D. Pauline Cassady Obituary

WINCHESTER - D. Pauline Cassady, 91, formerly of Winchester, died at Miller's Merry Manor in Garrett on Monday morning, May 13, 2019.

Pauline was born June 27, 1927, to William L. And Della E. (Sadie) Lester Bertram, in Sunnybrook, Kentucky, but she spent most of her childhood in Jamestown, Tennessee. Her family then migrated to Winchester, Indiana, in the early 1940s.

On June 6, 1946, she married the love of her life ... Arthur R. Cassady, shortly after he returned from serving in the Army during World War II.

She enjoyed golfing, playing cards and socializing with her many friends, but most of all enjoyed being around her family.

Pauline worked at several Winchester businesses and most recently had her own business where she prepared taxes and payroll for small companies. She was also a member of Winchester Methodist Church and Delta Theta Tau Sorority.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Art; her parents; her sisters, Evelyn Diggs and Estalee Whitesel; and lifelong friend Elsie Jennings.

Pauline is survived by her daughters, Terri Gardt, of Garrett, Sharen Thornburg, of Garrett and Karen Pennington, of Louisville, Kentucky; her grandchildren, Leesa Gardt, Yvonne Pennington and Nicole Pennington; great-grandchildren, Joel and Jayda; a nephew, Jeff Whitesel, of Louisville; her goddaughter, Linda Rogers; and many wonderful and crazy Bertram and Lester cousins!

Burial arrangements have been made with Walker Funeral Home of Winchester; there will be no service, but a celebration of Pauline's life will be scheduled in Winchester for early summer. Donations can be made to Alzheimer's/dementia organizations.

Published in KPCNews on May 17, 2019
