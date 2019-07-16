Dale R. Halsey, 79, of Ligonier, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday July 14, 2019, at home.

He was born on Nov. 1, 1939, the son of Asa "Ray" and Wilda (Gonser) Halsey, in LaGrange County, Indiana.

On Aug. 24, 1968, he married Ruthann Parker in Albion, Michigan.

He is survived by his wife, Ruthann Halsey, of Ligonier; two children, Mindy (Brad) Kurtz, of Corunna, and Tim Halsey, of Ligonier; four grandchildren, Alex Kurtz, Jacob Kurtz, Caleb Kurtz, and Ethan Kurtz, all at home; a sister, Mary Weick, of Fort Wayne; and a brother, Brian Halsey, of Ypsilanti, Michigan.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Dale graduated from Wawaka High School in 1957, and served his country honorably in the United States Army from 1962-64.

He was a farmer nearly all of his life and owned and operated Halsey repair shop.

Dale was a member of Cosperville Baptist Church for more than 70 years, where he taught Sunday school and was a deacon.

He also enjoyed bowling, photography, playing the flute, and studying Biblical prophecy.

A funeral service will be held in Dale's honor at Cosperville Baptist Church on Friday, July 19, 2019, at 2 p.m.

Pastor James La-Follette will officiate.

Burial will follow at Cosperville Cemetery where military honors will be rendered.

Family and friends will be received one hour prior to the funeral on Friday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Prophecy Watchers or Cosperville Baptist Church.

Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.