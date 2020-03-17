KPCNews Obituaries
Weicht Funeral Home Inc
207 N West St
Angola, IN 46703
(260) 665-3111
Dale Hiler Jr.


1937 - 2020
Dale Hiler Jr. Obituary

ANGOLA - Dale Courtlan Hiler Jr., of Angola (Lake James), Indiana, passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Laurels of DeKalb in Butler, Indiana.

He was born March 11, 1937, to Dale C. Hiler Sr., and Doris Boyce Hiler Glock.

Dale graduated from South Side High School in 1955, and received his bachelor's degree in chemistry from Purdue University in 1959, where he was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity.

Dale was happily married to his devoted wife of 57 years, Joanne, in 1962.

Dale was a member of Lake James Ski Club, Angola Elks Lodge, SAMA Board of Directors and Society of Automotive Engineers. He was a beloved youth soccer coach and former president of the DeKalb (Georgia) Youth Soccer Association.

In 2002, Dale retired as executive vice president of Micromeritics in Norcross, Georgia, before returning to Lake James to enjoy many happy retirement years with family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Joanne Hiler; daughters, Jennifer (Steve) Cassity and Valerie (David) Warren; grandchildren, Avery Cassity, Jack Cassity and Lyndon Warren; nieces, Renee (Phil) Hiler Carper, Aimee Hiler-Drake and Rochelle (Charles) Hiler Hyams; nephew, Matthew (Kathy) Hiler.

He is preceded in death by his brother, Clark Hiler.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

Condolences may be expressed online through our website www.weichtfh.com.

Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola.

Published in KPCNews on Mar. 17, 2020
