FREMONT - Dale Fredrick Wall, 86, of Marquette, Michigan, and formerly of Fremont, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, after a short stay at Oscar G. Johnson, VA Medical Hospital, in Iron Mountain, Michigan.

Dale was born on June 29, 1934, in Fremont, Indiana.

He served in the Army from 1957-1959, and in the Army Reserve from 1961-1963, in the Korean conflict.

He had a strong passion for agriculture farming. His work ethic was shown as he worked through the seasons, plowing snow in the winter, tilling the land for crops in the spring, sowing rows of corn, soybeans and wheat as summer approached, and cutting firewood in the fall. His John Deere tractor was never idle.

Dale retired from his Fremont family farm in 1989. He enjoyed retirement at his farm and in Marquette, Michigan. He especially loved watching his week-day TV shows, the Price-is-Right and Judge Judy, living in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, blowing snow, raking leaves, splitting wood and putting together puzzles.

Dale is survived by his four children, James Wall, of Angola, Indiana, Lori Wall (Julie Mowen) of Marquette, Michigan, Alice (Brian) Welch, of Fremont, Indiana, and Renee Wall (Rob McGee), of Avon, Indiana; and two granddaughters, Kyra (James) Happ and Kelcy Fitzpatrick; two great-grandchildren, Jayce and Kinsley Happ; his sister, Mary Jane (Norman) Nichols; and former wife, Jean (Shaw) Wall, all of Fremont, Indiana; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Dale was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Wilma (Eatinger) Wall; two brothers, Donald Wall Jr., and R. Duane Wall.

A graveside service will be held at Ray Covenanter Cemetery in Clear Lake, Indiana, on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at 11:30 a.m.

The Rev. Jon Bruney will officiate the service.

Military honors will be conducted by Fremont American Legion Cassell Post #257 Color Guard and the U.S. Army.

Arrangements by Beams Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to any VA facility.

Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.