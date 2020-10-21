1/1
Dale Wall
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dale's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

FREMONT - Dale Fredrick Wall, 86, of Marquette, Michigan, and formerly of Fremont, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, after a short stay at Oscar G. Johnson, VA Medical Hospital, in Iron Mountain, Michigan.

Dale was born on June 29, 1934, in Fremont, Indiana.

He served in the Army from 1957-1959, and in the Army Reserve from 1961-1963, in the Korean conflict.

He had a strong passion for agriculture farming. His work ethic was shown as he worked through the seasons, plowing snow in the winter, tilling the land for crops in the spring, sowing rows of corn, soybeans and wheat as summer approached, and cutting firewood in the fall. His John Deere tractor was never idle.

Dale retired from his Fremont family farm in 1989. He enjoyed retirement at his farm and in Marquette, Michigan. He especially loved watching his week-day TV shows, the Price-is-Right and Judge Judy, living in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, blowing snow, raking leaves, splitting wood and putting together puzzles.

Dale is survived by his four children, James Wall, of Angola, Indiana, Lori Wall (Julie Mowen) of Marquette, Michigan, Alice (Brian) Welch, of Fremont, Indiana, and Renee Wall (Rob McGee), of Avon, Indiana; and two granddaughters, Kyra (James) Happ and Kelcy Fitzpatrick; two great-grandchildren, Jayce and Kinsley Happ; his sister, Mary Jane (Norman) Nichols; and former wife, Jean (Shaw) Wall, all of Fremont, Indiana; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Dale was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Wilma (Eatinger) Wall; two brothers, Donald Wall Jr., and R. Duane Wall.

A graveside service will be held at Ray Covenanter Cemetery in Clear Lake, Indiana, on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at 11:30 a.m.

The Rev. Jon Bruney will officiate the service.

Military honors will be conducted by Fremont American Legion Cassell Post #257 Color Guard and the U.S. Army.

Arrangements by Beams Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to any VA facility.

Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in KPCNews on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Ray Covenanter Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Beams Funeral Home
200 W Toledo St
Fremont, IN 46737
2604952915
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Beams Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved