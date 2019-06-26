FORT WAYNE - Dan Warren Hughes, 79, of Fort Wayne, and formerly of Salem Center, died Sunday, June 23, 2019, at 1:13 p.m., at Georgetowne Place Assisted Living in Fort Wayne.

He was born Sep. 21, 1939, in Sturgis, Michigan, to Wayne and Ellen (Sprankle) Hughes.

He was a 1966 graduate of Purdue University where he earned a bachelor of science degree from the School of Agriculture.

Mr. Hughes worked as a loan specialist for the US Department of Agriculture.

He was a founding member of Ageless Iron Antique Tractor Club in Roanoke and the International Harvestor Collector's Club. He was also a former member of the Roanoke Lions Club and Starcraft Camping Club.

Surviving are a daughter, Karen (Dan) Unger, of Fort Wayne; two sons, Greg (Karen) Hughes, of Pleasant Lake and Gary (Lori) Hughes, of Brownsburg; 11 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Donna Hughes; and the mother of his children, Jana Lee (Opdycke) Hughes; a sister, Jean Stallman; and two brothers, John Wayne Hughes and Don Hughes.

Funeral services will be Saturday, June 29, 2019, at 2 p.m., with Pastor Mike Hamm of Stroh Church of Christ officiating.

Burial will be at Circle Cemetery, Hudson.

Calling is Friday, June 28, 2019, from 4-8 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson/Ashley Chapel, 612 N. Main St., Hudson, and one hour prior to the service on Saturday.

Preferred memorials are to Indiana Alzheimer Disease Center, IU School of Medicine, 355 W. 16th St., Indianapolis, Indiana, 46202.

