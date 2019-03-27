KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Frurip-May Funeral Home
309 W. Michigan Street
Lagrange, IN 46761
(260) 463-3131
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Frurip-May Funeral Home
309 W. Michigan Street
Lagrange, IN 46761
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
7:00 PM
Frurip-May Funeral Home
309 W. Michigan Street
Lagrange, IN 46761
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dana Kennedy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dana Kennedy


1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dana Kennedy Obituary

WOLCOTTVILLE - Dana W. Kennedy, 67, of Hackenburg Lake, Wolcottville, died Sunday, March 24, 2019, at his residence.

He was born on November 14, 1951, in Muncie, IN to Philip L. and Mary Jane (Miller) Kennedy.

Dana was the owner and operator of Kennedy Painting, Inc. in Wolcottville, IN.

On September 26, 1970, he married Patricia Donnelly in Muncie, IN. She preceded him in death on January 7, 2015.

Surviving Dana are his two sons; Jeremy Kennedy and Jason Kennedy both of Wolcottville, five grandchildren, a sister; Debbi (Terry) Levitz of Richmond, IN, three brothers; Richard Kennedy and Stan Kennedy both of Wolcottville, and Tom Kennedy of Raleigh, NC.

Dana was preceded in death by his parents, a wife and a sister, Patricia Rheinheimer.

A Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 28, 2019, from 5 – 7pm at the Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 West Michigan Street LaGrange.

A Memorial Service will follow the visitation at 7 p.m.

The Pastor Harold Gingerich will officiate the services.

A private burial will take place at Greenwood Cemetery, LaGrange, IN.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.

Published in KPCNews on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Frurip-May Funeral Home
Download Now