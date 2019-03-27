WOLCOTTVILLE - Dana W. Kennedy, 67, of Hackenburg Lake, Wolcottville, died Sunday, March 24, 2019, at his residence.

He was born on November 14, 1951, in Muncie, IN to Philip L. and Mary Jane (Miller) Kennedy.

Dana was the owner and operator of Kennedy Painting, Inc. in Wolcottville, IN.

On September 26, 1970, he married Patricia Donnelly in Muncie, IN. She preceded him in death on January 7, 2015.

Surviving Dana are his two sons; Jeremy Kennedy and Jason Kennedy both of Wolcottville, five grandchildren, a sister; Debbi (Terry) Levitz of Richmond, IN, three brothers; Richard Kennedy and Stan Kennedy both of Wolcottville, and Tom Kennedy of Raleigh, NC.

Dana was preceded in death by his parents, a wife and a sister, Patricia Rheinheimer.

A Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 28, 2019, from 5 – 7pm at the Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 West Michigan Street LaGrange.

A Memorial Service will follow the visitation at 7 p.m.

The Pastor Harold Gingerich will officiate the services.

A private burial will take place at Greenwood Cemetery, LaGrange, IN.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.