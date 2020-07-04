SHIPSHEWANAA - Dana L. Martin, 73, of Shipshewana, Indiana, died on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

He was born on Nov. 28, 1946, in Goshen, Indiana, to Ivan and Bertha (Myers) Martin. They preceded him in death.

Dana was a practicing physician assistant at the Center for Health & Wellness in Sturgis, Michigan

On Dec. 16, 1990, he married Jean E. Hunter in LaGrange, Indiana. She survives him in Shipshewana.

Dana was a member of the American Medical Association, he loved to travel, and had a passion for caring for his patients. He was also a very active farm hand at Fox Run Stables.

Along with his wife Jean, he is survived by his daughter, Dana Martin, of Shipshewana; three sons, Brook (Cindy) Martin, of LaGrange, Seneca (Jackie) Martin and Reed (Leanna) Martin, both of Shipshewana; two stepsons, Ronald B. (Danielle) Stillions, of Indianapolis, and John Andrew (Hanny) Stillions, of Los Angeles, California; 14 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; four sisters, Joan (Jim) Jantzi, of Shipshewana, Bonita (Bill) Kauffman, of Loris, South Carolina, Sherrill (Larry) Vardaman, of Shipshewana, and Brenda (Loren) Loucks, of Goshen, Indiana.

Funeral services for Dana will be held at 10 a.m., on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange, Indiana.

The Rev. Ben Stuckey will officiate the services.

A visitation will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, from 2-8 p.m.

In accordance with a statement by the LaGrange County Health Department, it is required that a face mask be worn while at both the visitation and funeral services.

Memorials maybe donated in Dana's memory to LaGrange County Community Foundation.

Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements by Frurip-May Funeral Home in LaGrange.