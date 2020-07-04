1/1
Dana Martin
1946 - 2020
SHIPSHEWANAA - Dana L. Martin, 73, of Shipshewana, Indiana, died on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

He was born on Nov. 28, 1946, in Goshen, Indiana, to Ivan and Bertha (Myers) Martin. They preceded him in death.

Dana was a practicing physician assistant at the Center for Health & Wellness in Sturgis, Michigan

On Dec. 16, 1990, he married Jean E. Hunter in LaGrange, Indiana. She survives him in Shipshewana.

Dana was a member of the American Medical Association, he loved to travel, and had a passion for caring for his patients. He was also a very active farm hand at Fox Run Stables.

Along with his wife Jean, he is survived by his daughter, Dana Martin, of Shipshewana; three sons, Brook (Cindy) Martin, of LaGrange, Seneca (Jackie) Martin and Reed (Leanna) Martin, both of Shipshewana; two stepsons, Ronald B. (Danielle) Stillions, of Indianapolis, and John Andrew (Hanny) Stillions, of Los Angeles, California; 14 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; four sisters, Joan (Jim) Jantzi, of Shipshewana, Bonita (Bill) Kauffman, of Loris, South Carolina, Sherrill (Larry) Vardaman, of Shipshewana, and Brenda (Loren) Loucks, of Goshen, Indiana.

Funeral services for Dana will be held at 10 a.m., on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange, Indiana.

The Rev. Ben Stuckey will officiate the services.

A visitation will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, from 2-8 p.m.

In accordance with a statement by the LaGrange County Health Department, it is required that a face mask be worn while at both the visitation and funeral services.

Memorials maybe donated in Dana's memory to LaGrange County Community Foundation.

Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements by Frurip-May Funeral Home in LaGrange.



Published in KPCNews on Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Frurip-May Funeral Home
JUL
8
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Frurip-May Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Frurip-May Funeral Home
309 W. Michigan Street
Lagrange, IN 46761
(260) 463-3131
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 3, 2020
He was one of a kind! Will miss him very much. So sorry for your family's loss and accept my heartfelt sympathy in this changing and sorrowful time;
Helma K Gehlbach
Friend
July 3, 2020
Exquisite Tribute Standing Spray
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Carol holdren
July 3, 2020
Sure will miss this very kind man that was our physician for many yrs. Condolences & prayers for his family!
Lyle & Ruth Graff
Acquaintance
