Services
Yeager Funeral Home - Ligonier
1589 Lincolnway South
Ligonier, IN 46767
260-894-4900
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Yeager Funeral Home - Ligonier
1589 Lincolnway South
Ligonier, IN 46767
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Yeager Funeral Home - Ligonier
1589 Lincolnway South
Ligonier, IN 46767
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Yeager Funeral Home - Ligonier
1589 Lincolnway South
Ligonier, IN 46767
Daniel Allard


1977 - 2019
Daniel Allard Obituary

LIGONIER - Daniel David Allard, 42, of Ligonier, Indiana, passed away unexpectedly as the result of an automobile accident that took place on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, in Syracuse, Indiana.

He was born on April 6, 1977, the son of David and Linda (Ovist) Allard, in Iron Mountain, Michigan.

On June 18, 2005, he married Tonia Spurling in Goshen, Indiana.

He is survived by his wife, Tonia Allard, of Ligonier; their four children, Mariah Allard, Jewel Allard, Titus Allard, and Rayla Allard; a granddaughter, Adalynn Grace Allard; his mother, Linda Allard-Ovist, of Mishawaka; a brother, Doug Allard, of Syracuse; his mother-in-law, Julie (Abel) Garza, of Ligonier; and nieces and nephews, Alex and Sophia.

He was preceded in death by his father, David Allard in 1998.

Daniel graduated from Kingsford High School in Iron Mountain, Michigan, in 1996, where he played football and was the captain of the football team.

He was a metal fabricator for many years, working in upper management and was currently working at ATC in Nappanee. Prior to that, Daniel had worked for more than 19 years at Lippert Components as a general manager.

He attended Crossroads Baptist Church in Shipshewana, with his family.

He loved to hunt, fish, ride motorcycles and four-wheelers, and go boating.

He was a very talented mechanic and was always helping others work on their cars.

Above all else, Daniel was a devoted family man and was always there to cheer his children on at sporting events. He was a wonderful husband, father, and uncle that would always do special things with the kids, like take car rides with '80s "jam sessions", going to the daddy-daughter dances, camping with the kids, and surprising his wife with roses after completing her never ending to do list. He always got it done even if it was a couple of "tomorrows" later.

Daniel enjoyed playing cards with his friends and telling "One Time" stories, like the one time he competed in ski jumping in the Junior Olympics or chased a peacock out of a tree. All true of course.

His friends often called him "Dano" or "Dan The Man". He was a man's man, enjoyed shooting guns with his friends and family, reloading his own ammo, and was always packing heat.

A funeral service will be held in Daniel's honor on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Yeager Funeral Home, 1589 Lincolnway South, Ligonier, Indiana.

Pastor Mark W. Suever will officiate.

Burial will follow the ceremony.

Family and friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Yeager Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be directed to West Noble High School Athletic Dept. for the football program.

Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.

Published in KPCNews on Aug. 22, 2019
