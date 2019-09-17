|
Daniel Beatty Sr.
HICKSVILLE, Ohio - Daniel D. Beatty Sr., age 57, died Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019.
He was born in Defiance, Ohio, on Oct. 15, 1961, son of the late John Franklin and Ila Dean (Starkey) Beatty. He was a U.S. Army veteran and employed by Therma-Tru of Butler, IN. He was a member of VFW Post #3360 Defiance, and a motorcycle enthusiast.
He is survived by a son, Daniel Beatty Jr., Holgate, Ohio; granddaughter, Harlow Grace Beatty, Holgate, Ohio; friend, Sandra Dockery, Continental, Ohio; siblings, John F. (Karen) Beatty, Middleburg, Florida, JoAnn Singer, Defiance, Ohio, Lelah Kay Jackson, Hicksville, Mary Ellen (Terry) Retcher, Cecil, Ohio and Esther Scoggins, Pauline, South Carolina.
Her was also preceded in death by a niece, Carol Goller.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18 at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding, Ohio. He will be laid to rest in Rochester Cemetery, Cecil, with military graveside rites.
Visitation is from 4-8 p.m. today, Sept. 17, at Den Herder Funeral Home. There will also be visitation on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until time of services.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations made to or Hospice.
Online condolences may be sent to denherderfh.com.