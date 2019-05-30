AUBURN - Daniel Frank Cape, 72, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away at 7:38 p.m., on Monday, May 27, 2019, at his home after an extended illness.

Mr. Cape was a 1965 graduate of Edgerton High School and was a combat Army veteran of the Vietnam War, who fought in the TET Offensive.

He was a lifelong farmer, working on the family farm near Edgerton, Ohio.

Dan enjoyed fishing and fox hunting in his earlier days. He was a member of Butler American Legion Post #202 in Butler, Indiana, and the Tommy Who Bunch, a combat veterans group.

Daniel Frank Cape was born on Aug. 1, 1946, in Garrett, Indiana, the son of Frank D. and Maralyn (Stotz) Cape.

He married Sheila G. Shank on July 31, 1991, in Bryan, Ohio, and she survives.

Surviving in addition to his wife are two sons, Christopher Guy (Susie) Cape, of Bryan, Ohio, and Jeromi Lee Cape, of Murrieta, California; 10 grandchildren; one great-grandchild, Avarie (Punkin) Barrientes; his stepchildren, Suzanne (Jason) Shearer, of Garrett, Jeffrey (Misty) Coons, of Churubusco, Indiana, and Thad (and companion, Laura) Coons, of LaOtto, Indiana; his father, Frank D. Cape, of Edgerton, Ohio; three brothers, Jim Cape, of Bryan, Ohio, Joe (Connie) Cape, of Edgerton, Ohio, and Doug (Pat) Cape, of Kenefe, Oklahoma; and two sisters, Linda (Denny) Nester, of Corunna, Indiana, and Bonnie Hoffman, of Defiance, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his mother and a brother, Gregory Allen Cape.

Visitation will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019, from 3-7 p.m., at Krill Funeral Home, 114 E. Hull St., Edgerton, followed by a Scripture service at 7 p.m., at the funeral home.

Mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at 1 p.m., at St. Mary Catholic Church, Edgerton, Ohio, with the Rev. Daniel Borgelt officiating.

Interment will follow at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery, Edgerton, Ohio, with graveside military rites conducted by Butler American Legion Post #202 and the United States Army Honor Guard.

Memorials are requested to Visiting Nurse and Hospice Home, 5910 Homestead Road, Fort Wayne, Indiana 46814.

