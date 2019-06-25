CROMWELL - Daniel W. Fulk, 48, of Cromwell, passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2019.

He was born on Aug. 15, 1970, in LaGrange, Indiana, to Jack Fulk and Joann (Baker) Heiman.

Daniel is survived by his mother, Joann Heiman, of Cromwell; sister, Debra Fulk, of Hartsdale, New York; and half-brother, Ted Fulk.

He was preceded in death by his father, Jack Fulk.

Daniel was a car enthusiast, enjoyed being a mechanic, fishing, hunting and had a passion for car racing.

No services are planned at this time.

A cremation committal will take place at Legacy Cremation and Remembrance Center in Ligonier.

Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

