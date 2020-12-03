1/1
Daniel Newell
1959 - 2020
HUDSON - Daniel Allen Newell, age 60, of Lake of the Woods, Hudson, died Nov. 27, 2020 at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. Dan was born in Fort Wayne on Dec. 10, 1959 to the late Bert Thomas Newell and Betty Jean (Brown) Newell.

He married Loretta Ellen Dunne on March 12, 1994 in LaGrange.

Dan was employed with Morgan-Olsen in Sturgis, Michigan. He honorably served his country in the United States Navy and was a member of the Orland American Legion.

He is survived by his wife, Lori Newell of Lake of the Woods; daughter, Grace Newell of Lake of the Woods; brother, Michael and Amber Newell of Kendallville; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jeff and Stephanie Dunne of Big Long Lake, brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Todd and Kriss Dunne of LaGrange; along with several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services with military honors will be held Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Wright Cemetery with a time of gathering at 2:30 p.m.

Honorary casket bearers are Mike Newell, Jeff Dunne, Todd Dunne, Jonathon Newell, Ron Straessle, Tom Hatt, and Myles Bentley.

Memorial donations may be made to the Newell family to help with burial expenses.

Share a memory or send a condolence online at hitefuneralhome.com

Arrangements by Hite Funeral Home.



Published in KPCNews on Dec. 3, 2020.
