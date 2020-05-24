|
PLEASANT LAKE - Daniel L. Shipe, 85, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana, passed peacefully at home with his family at his side on Friday, May 22, 2020.
Daniel was born to Herschel and Iona (Ulmer) Shipe on Sept. 7, 1934.
He married his high school sweetheart, Gladys Huss, on Sept. 26, 1953.
He was a lifelong resident of Pleasant Lake.
Mr. Shipe started his own business in 1971, Shipe Well Drilling, that he passed on to his three sons.
Daniel loved to watch and play sports. He played on a fast pitch softball team and sponsored a team for several years that included winning a state championship. In retirement, his passion was playing golf that he enjoyed often.
Besides his wife of 66 years, he leaves three sons, Robert (Brenda) Shipe, of Angola, Ronald Shipe, of Pleasant Lake, and Richard (Brenda) Shipe, of Pleasant Lake; four daughters, Diana (James) Penick, of Angola, Donna (Mark) Thrasher, of Angola, Debra (Gary) True, of Angola, and Gloria (Rob) Amstutz, of Pleasant Lake; 15 grandchildren, Christopher (Erin) Thrasher, Joshua (Tori) Thrasher, Jacob (Amber) Shipe, Coty (Rebecca) Shipe, Benjamin (Jennifer) True, Becky (Trenton) Knox, Bethany (Travis) McDaniel, Daniel (Penny) Shipe, Jennifer (Tyler) Barclay, Jessica (Jack) Conrad, Derick (Ashley) Shipe, Samantha Amstutz, Allison (Shayne) Hamilton, Alexa Davis, and Katie Miller; 18 great-grandchildren, Vera, Jett and Dash Thrasher, Wren Thrasher, Micah, Levi, Gabriella and Asher Shipe, Luke, Jase and Dylan True, Finnian and Ella McDaniel, Brynlee and Hollis Knox, Austin and Cameron Penick, and Brena Barclay; a sister, Betty Rohm, of Butler; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his parents; a brother, Robert Shipe; and a sister, Velma Smoker.
Private family services will be held with Pastor Norm Fuller officiating.
Burial will be at Carter Cemetery in Pleasant Lake.
In lieu of flowers, the family has established a memorial fund with the Steuben County Community Foundation. Donations may be made online at steubenfoundation.org or in Daniel's name.
Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson-Ashley Chapel, 612 N. Main St., Hudson, Indiana, is assisting the family with arrangements.
