MIAMISBURG, Ohio - Daniel Keith "Dan" Votaw, 85, native of Fort Wayne, passed away Friday, March 8, 2019, in Miamisburg, Ohio.

He was born Aug. 16, 1933, in Fort Wayne, the son of Daniel M. and Ola Mae (Espich) Votaw.

Dan was a graduate of North Side High School. He served his country in the United States Air Force as Air Police under the Strategic Air Command. Dan was a 38-year employee of General Telephone and Electric and was the 911 coordinator for the State of Indiana. He was a member of the Korean War Veterans Association and was a volunteer at Parkview LaGrange Hospital. In his free time, Dan enjoyed painting, wood carving, and had done extensive traveling with his wife, Shirley. Dan loved nature and anything outdoors: golf, fishing, rocks and bird-watching.

He is survived by his daughters, Theresa (Dave) Mainous and Lynn Votaw; brother, Richard "Dick" (Ann) Votaw; nieces and nephews, Scott (Carol) Votaw, Ruthann (Bogus) Ostrowski, Susan Votaw and Steve (Ginger) Votaw; as well as several great-nieces and nephews.

Dan was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Shirley Votaw.

A memorial gathering will be held from 2-4 p.m. Friday, March 22, 2019, at Covington Memorial Funeral Home, Fort Wayne. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 23, in the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to any local animal shelter.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home, Miamisburg, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family at gebhartschmidtparramore.