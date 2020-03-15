|
|
Danna Zimmerman
HUDSON - Danna M. Zimmerman, 69, of Hudson died Friday, March 13, 2020, at her residence.
She was born July 13, 1950, in Auburn to Harold and Nora (Budd) Sanders.
Mrs. Zimmerman was a homemaker and attended the Independent Full Gospel Church in Ashley.
Surviving are a daughter, Ann-Nora (Richard Pfeiffer) Sanders of Angola; a son, Ernie Sanders of Hudson; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; her mother, Nora Sanders of Hudson; and a brother, Phillip (Tracy) Sanders of Fort Wayne.
She was preceded in death by her father; her husband, James L. Gallaway; and a brother, Randy Sanders.
There will be no visitation or services.
Private burial will be in Eddy Cemetery near Hamilton.
Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson-Ashley Chapel, 612 North Main Street, Hudson is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in KPCNews on Mar. 15, 2020