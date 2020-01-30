KPCNews Obituaries
Harper Funeral Homes Avilla Chapel
530 North Main Street
Avilla, IN 46710
(260) 897-3411
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Harper Funeral Homes Avilla Chapel
530 North Main Street
Avilla, IN 46710
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Harper Funeral Homes Avilla Chapel
530 North Main Street
Avilla, IN 46710
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
2:00 PM
Harper Funeral Homes Avilla Chapel
530 North Main Street
Avilla, IN 46710
View Map
Danny Carmichael


1966 - 2020
Danny Carmichael Obituary

AVILLA - Danny L. Carmichael, 53, of Avilla, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at his home in Avilla.

He was born on Oct 10, 1966, in Kendallville, Indiana, to Donald and Judith (Baxter) Carmichael.

On June 24, 2006, in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, he married Dorinda Minks.

He worked for Dow Chemical for 33 years.

Danny loved hunting and fishing, watching sports and Nascar, and especially enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Dorinda Carmichael, of Avilla; son, Devin (Karissa) Heath, of Garrett; daughters, Brittany (Zach) Ford, of Auburn, Heather (Skye) Hayes, of Kendallville, and Raven (Cain Quarry) Murphy, of Avilla; and grandchildren, Fayt Ford and Kairi Ford. Also surviving are brothers, Eugene Coffelt, of Syracuse, Donald Christensen, of Michigan City, and Darren (Erinn) Carmichael, of Garrett; and sisters, Deb (Wally) Goad, of Gas City, Donna (Dave) Frank, of Logansport, Dawn (Chris) Bohnert, of LaPorte, and Robin Christensen, of Michigan City.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Janet Carmichael; and a niece, Coree Carmichael.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb 1, 2020, at Harper Funeral Homes, Avilla Chapel, 530 N. Main St., Avilla, with visitation one hour prior to service.

Pastor Rich Carmichael will officiate.

Visitation will also be from 2-8 p.m., on Friday, Jan 31, 2020, at the funeral home.

Burial will be at Christian Union Cemetery, Garrett.

Contributions in Danny's memory may be directed to Riley Hospital for Children or American Brain Tumor Association.

To leave a condolence or sign the online guestbook, visit www.harperfuneralhomes.com.

Published in KPCNews on Jan. 30, 2020
