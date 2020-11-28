1/1
Danny Greenland
WATERLOO - Danny Harlan Greenland, 83, of Waterloo, Indiana, died on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at Presence Sacred Heart Home in Avilla, Indiana.

He was born on Sept. 1, 1937, in Kellerton, Iowa, to Harland Gerald and Martha Francis (Moore) Greenland.

Danny honorably served in the U.S. Army.

In 1982, he married Katherine I. "Kathy" (Rogers) Anderson.

He owned and operated Superior Canopy in Hamilton. He also did marketing, and at one time, was a logger.

He enjoyed farming and playing golf. In his younger days, he was a collector of John Deere tractors.

Danny was a kind, wonderful and loving man who will be greatly missed.

Surviving are his wife, Kathy Greenland, of Waterloo; two sons, Jerry (Denise) Greenland, of Washington, and Kenny (Kim) Anderson, of Hudson; two grandchildren, Jessie Greenland and Katie Greenland; a sister, Betty Greenland, of Colorado; and his best friend, Brian Hayes, of Wolcottville.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Patsy Clausen; and two brothers, Max Greenland and Dean Greenland.

There will be no local visitation or services.

A graveside service will be held at Westerville Cemetery in Grand River, Iowa.

Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson-Ashley Chapel, 612 N. Main St., Hudson, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.



Published in KPCNews on Nov. 28, 2020.
