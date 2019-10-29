|
ORLAND - Danny L. Sutton, 62, of Orland, Indiana, and formerly of LaGrange, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He was born on June 1, 1957, to Homer and Bernadette (Alday) Sutton.
He was retired from Dometic Corporation in LaGrange, Indiana.
He enjoyed fishing, and was a Chicago Cubs baseball fan, and a Green Bay Packers football fan.
Survivors include a son, Gary (Jolene) Sutton, of Orland, Indiana; two grandchildren, Bradley and Lexis; and a brother, Mark Sutton, of Orland, Indiana.
Danny was preceded in death by his parents; and granddaughter, Hanna Sutton.
Calling hours will be held from 4-7 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at Orland United Methodist Church, with Pastor Donna Holcomb officiating.
Burial will be at Greenlawn Cemetery, Orland, Indiana.
Memorial donations in his memory may be directed to Orland Fire and Rescue or to Cancer Research Institute.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home, Fremont.