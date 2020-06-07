BUTLER - Darcy Lynn Hull, 61, died on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at her home in Butler, Indiana.

She was born on Sept. 8, 1958, in Clarksville, Tennessee, to Abel and Myrtle L. (Pulley) De La Garza.

She married Clifford Hull on April 10, 2008, in Auburn, Indiana.

Surviving are her husband, Clifford Hull, of Butler, Indiana; father, Abel De La Garza, of Elkton, Maryland; daughters, Amy (Dan) Martellotta, of Mechanicville, New York, and Cindy Mae Cedeno, of Bloomington, Illinois; stepsons, Travis (Kara) Hull, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Ryan (Jessica) Hull, Fort Wayne, Indiana; seven grandchildren; three step-grandchildren and one on the way; two great-grandchildren; siblings, Richard Lee De La Garza, of Clarksville, Tennessee, Jana Leigh (Marty) O'Dor, of Godley, Texas, Tracy (Tony) Kerber, of Mahomet, Illinois, Lori Ann (Dave) Starnes, of Waikolog Village, Hawaii, and Shannon Callie (Jerry) Kelley, of Arlington, Texas; lots of nieces and nephews; and in-laws, Clarence and Jackie Hull, of Spencerville, Indiana.

Darcy worked as a cashier at Walmart in Fort Wayne and previously at Kroger in Fort Wayne.

She loved karaoke and cats and was a very loving and giving person. She also loved spending time with family.

Per her request, cremation will take place and a private family gathering will take place.

Memorials may be given in her name to DeKalb County Humane Shelter.

Arrangements by Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home in Spencerville, Indiana.

