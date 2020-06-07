Darcy Hull
1958 - 2020
BUTLER - Darcy Lynn Hull, 61, died on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at her home in Butler, Indiana.

She was born on Sept. 8, 1958, in Clarksville, Tennessee, to Abel and Myrtle L. (Pulley) De La Garza.

She married Clifford Hull on April 10, 2008, in Auburn, Indiana.

Surviving are her husband, Clifford Hull, of Butler, Indiana; father, Abel De La Garza, of Elkton, Maryland; daughters, Amy (Dan) Martellotta, of Mechanicville, New York, and Cindy Mae Cedeno, of Bloomington, Illinois; stepsons, Travis (Kara) Hull, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Ryan (Jessica) Hull, Fort Wayne, Indiana; seven grandchildren; three step-grandchildren and one on the way; two great-grandchildren; siblings, Richard Lee De La Garza, of Clarksville, Tennessee, Jana Leigh (Marty) O'Dor, of Godley, Texas, Tracy (Tony) Kerber, of Mahomet, Illinois, Lori Ann (Dave) Starnes, of Waikolog Village, Hawaii, and Shannon Callie (Jerry) Kelley, of Arlington, Texas; lots of nieces and nephews; and in-laws, Clarence and Jackie Hull, of Spencerville, Indiana.

Darcy worked as a cashier at Walmart in Fort Wayne and previously at Kroger in Fort Wayne.

She loved karaoke and cats and was a very loving and giving person. She also loved spending time with family.

Per her request, cremation will take place and a private family gathering will take place.

Memorials may be given in her name to DeKalb County Humane Shelter.

Arrangements by Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home in Spencerville, Indiana.

To view an online obituary and sign the guestbook, please visit www.cbwfuneralhome.com.



Published in KPCNews on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home - Spencerville
6992 St Rd 1
Spencerville, IN 46788
(260) 238-4488
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 5, 2020
Sending my condolences, love and prayers out to your family. Sorry for your loss Aunt Jana and Uncle Marty, know that Im thinking of you during this very difficult time. Love always Amanda Hansen and family
Amanda Hansen
June 5, 2020
Lynn, my heart is missing a small piece today. As my older sister you taught me many things. I believe you found yourself when you met Cliff. Im so greatful that he took such great care of you! I know you will be watching over all of us now, singing your songs, loving your cats and that unique laugh and beautiful smile.
All my love forever,
Your sister Lori
Lori Starnes
Sister
