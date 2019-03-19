KENDALLVILLE - Darel Lynn Fike, age 59, of Pretty Lake, died unexpectedly on Friday, March 15, 2019, at his residence.

Darel was born in Auburn on Aug. 29, 1959. to the late Earl Riley Fike and Blanche Rose (Barlow) Fike. He married Cindy Lea Weimer on Nov. 11, 1978, at the courthouse in Albion. He was employed for many years as a delivery driver for Culligan in Kendallville but in the past 10 years has operated his own handyman service.

Survivors include: wife, Cindy Fike of Pretty Lake; son, Josh and Andrea Fike of West Otter Lake near Angola; daughter, Jamie and John Kitzmiller of Fort Wayne; two grandchildren, Carrington Kitzmiller and Aria Fike; mother-in-law, Gloria Weimer of Kendallville; sister, Arlene and Rick Parr of Angola; sister, Rose Gill of Metz, Indiana; brother, Cecil and Bonnie Fike of Butler; brother, Harry and Nancy Fike of Hogback Lake near Angola; and brother, Dallas Fike of Angola.

He was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Donald Weimer.

Visitation will be Tuesday, March 19, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Hite Funeral Home with Elder Jared Smart officiating. Burial will be at Sweet Cemetery near Albion

Memorial donations may be made to the donor's choice.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hite Funeral Home. Share a memory or send a condolence online at hitefuneralhome.com.